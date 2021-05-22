Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $28.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

