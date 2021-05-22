Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. Welltower also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.10.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,712. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

