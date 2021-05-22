Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,800 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,465. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $210.83 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $215.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.