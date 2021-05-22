Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 6,242 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

