Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $361,000 Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,101,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,030 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,417. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

