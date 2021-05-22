Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $393,000 Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Synaptics stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

