Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $480,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,607.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $370.46 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.81 and a 200 day moving average of $314.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.