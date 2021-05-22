Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,572.48, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

