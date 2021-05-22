Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $310.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $291.65. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

