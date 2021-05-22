WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.50. 2,253,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.