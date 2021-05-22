WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of MSD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 15,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.