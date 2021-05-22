WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 68,305 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.

NYSEARCA HFXI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 11,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $25.06.

