WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 5.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 310,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

