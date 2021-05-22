Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

