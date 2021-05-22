WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $245.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00018739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00894577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.