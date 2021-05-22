Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 4,788,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

