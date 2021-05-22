Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Down 40% Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $995.12 or 0.02638211 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $827,473.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

