Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $38,435,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

