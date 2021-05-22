Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 48.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

