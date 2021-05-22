Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRWSY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

