Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKPPF. Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of WKPPF stock remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

