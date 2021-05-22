Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. 614,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,179. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

