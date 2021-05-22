Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.89 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.