Yarra Square Partners LP Has $16.91 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Yarra Square Partners LP decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 13.8% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned 0.27% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after buying an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,481,724 shares of company stock worth $526,579,203 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 182.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.