Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-$235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YSG. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

YSG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 5,292,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

