YIELD App Price Tops $0.37 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $39.55 million and $705,567.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00895879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 105,604,189 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.