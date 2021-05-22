yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,819.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $174.28 million and approximately $33,819.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,846,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

