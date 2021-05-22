Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

