Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.75). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVRO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

