Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 in the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cronos Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,389. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.