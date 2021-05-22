Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $644.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $624.49 million to $664.50 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.