Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.04. Saia posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.17. 117,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.64. Saia has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

