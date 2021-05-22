Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.92. 300,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.