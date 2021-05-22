Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 937,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.