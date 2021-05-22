Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $119.71. 2,185,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

