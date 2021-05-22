Zacks: Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $12.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $3,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $2,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 2,549,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,221. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

