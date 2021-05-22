Zacks: Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $10.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.88 billion and the lowest is $10.61 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $45.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

