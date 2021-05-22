Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

