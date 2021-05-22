Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.29. Visa posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

