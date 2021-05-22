Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 188,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.49 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

