Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 225,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

