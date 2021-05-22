Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

JKHY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

