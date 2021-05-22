Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. Square reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 84,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.01. 9,250,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.48, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.