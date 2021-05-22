Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,901,479. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

