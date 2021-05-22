Zacks: Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 1,496,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

