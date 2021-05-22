Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) to Hold

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

