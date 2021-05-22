Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Hold

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

