Zacks Investment Research Lowers Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. 66,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $49.36.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

