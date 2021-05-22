Zacks Investment Research Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Hold

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

BPMP opened at $14.04 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.