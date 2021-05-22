Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Global Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It provides acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. Heritage Global Inc., formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

HGBL opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,653 shares of company stock worth $1,339,937. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

